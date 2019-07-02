Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
H&M
Sleeveless Jersey Dress
£8.99
Buy Now
Review It
At H&M
Short, sleeveless dress in sturdy jersey with a low-cut back, seam at the waist and flared skirt. The polyester content of the dress is partly recycled.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Free People
Tatiana Sexy Back Mini Dress
$78.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
& Other Stories
Pinstripe Dress
$55.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
DETAILS
Vince
Sleeveless Suede Dres
$895.00
from
Neiman Marcus
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS
Gingham Smock Dress With Shirring Detail
$67.00
from
ASOS
BUY
More from H&M
DETAILS
H&M
Tote-bag Backpack
$34.99
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
H&M
Ribbed Turtleneck Top
$9.99
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
H&M
Pleated Wrap-front Skirt
$49.99
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
H&M
H&m+ Jacket
$49.99
from
H&M
BUY
More from Dresses
DETAILS
Free People
Coronado Maxi Dress
$98.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Eloquii
V-neck A-line Dress
$99.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Dobby Puff Sleeve Babydoll Dress
$69.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Wilfred
Only Slip Dress
$118.00
from
Aritzia
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted