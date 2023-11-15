Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Anthropologie
Sleeveless Embellished Velvet Mini Dress
$168.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Need a few alternatives?
Oliver Bonas
Green Sequin Mini Dress
BUY
£79.50
Oliver Bonas
Reformation x NYC Ballet
Sable Cashmere Dress
BUY
$545.00
Reformation
Eloquii
Oversized Shirt Dress
BUY
$29.99
$129.95
Eloquii
Arket
Fitted Tube Dress
BUY
£97.00
Arket
More from Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Bistro Tiled Margot Monogram Mug
BUY
£12.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Sleeveless Embellished Velvet Mini Dress
BUY
$168.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Midnight Rider The Carolita Zodiac Sweatshirt
BUY
€90.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Gianna Blumentopf
BUY
€65.00
Anthropologie
More from Dresses
Oliver Bonas
Green Sequin Mini Dress
BUY
£79.50
Oliver Bonas
Nobody's Child
Animal Print Midaxi Waisted Dress
BUY
£55.20
£69.00
Marks & Spencer
AllSaints
Ophelia Metallic Lace Trim Maxi Dress
BUY
£199.00
AllSaints
Reformation
Tylynn Dress
BUY
£298.00
Reformation
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted