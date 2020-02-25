Lark & Ro

Sleeveless Crew Neck Sheath Dress

$49.00

Buy Now Review It

85% Polyester, 15% Elastane Imported Hand Wash Made in Vietnam This perfectly cut sheath dress adds a bit of fun to your wardrobe with a ruffled hem This sleeveless dress is perfect for any occasion. Dress it up with some fun accessories or add a blazer or cardigan for a effortless wear-to-work outfit Made from a refined travel friendly woven stretch fabric An Amazon Brand - This perfectly cut sheath dress adds a bit of fun to your wardrobe with a ruffled hem. Lark & Ro’s collection of women’s dresses, blouses, dress shirts, cardigans, jackets, outerwear, and more marries soft fabrics with classic designs for easily paired pieces that take care of business. Our stylish selection includes office clothes for work, warm coats, and 100% cashmere sweaters as well as casual tops and formal dresses for parties and wedding guests.