Designer Notes: The Sleepy Gift Set is made from a super soft cashmere. The set includes a Sleepy Lids cashmere mask and bag, a fluffy cashmere travel or bed pillow, and a delicious pair of thick ribbed cashmere socks. The cashmere is trimmed with a sparkly lurex yarn knitted into the last row of the rib on the sock and edge of the pillow. The Sleepy Gift Set is a must have this holiday! 100% Cashmere, Lurex Yarn in Rib, Embroidered ML Logo, Hand Wash in Cold Water with Cashmere Shampoo, Do Not Tumble Dry or Use Any Other Soaps