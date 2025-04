DuckyB

Sleepwalk Fanny Pack

$40.00

Buy Now Review It

At Society6

The underwire, redefined Introducing our newest underwire, the Sorrento Top. Designed with support and shape in mind, this flattering swim top holds and lifts everything into one place. Complete with a demi shaped underwire cup, adjustable shoulder straps and a back tie closure for a custom fit. Features: Demi shaped underwire cups Soft adjustable shoulder straps Adjustable back tie closure Care: Click here for our care tips.