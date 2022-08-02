Sleeper

Daisy-print Pyjama Set

$385.00

Buy Now Review It

At Farfetch

Conscious Sleeper daisy-print pyjama set What has daisies printed all over, is made of linen and suits you like a dream? The correct answer has to be this Sleeper pyjama set. Sleep tight. Highlights white linen all-over floral print Shirt: band collar front button fastening three-quarter length sleeves ruffle cuffs curved hem Shorts: elasticated waistband straight leg ruffle hem thigh-length POSITIVELY CONSCIOUS: At least 50% of the main material of this product meets our conscious criteria. For example, it's either organic, recycled, upcycled or independently recognised as being better for the environment (such as linen, ramie, TENCEL™ etc.). Composition Linen/Flax 100% Washing instructions Machine Wash Brand style ID: SL028S Wearing The model is 1.75 m wearing size S