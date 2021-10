Drowsy

Sleep S.o.s Essential Oil Blend

£15.85

Buy Now Review It

At Drowsy

Transform your bedroom environment with the Sleep S.O.S essential oil blend. Works alongside the S.O.S spray to fill your room with sleep inducing aromas and also as a stand-alone sleep aid for anyone with a diffuser or oil burner. Formulated to stimulate olfactory sensors in the brain that help promote deep sleep. Contains a blend of powerful natural oils. Diffuse nightly before bed.