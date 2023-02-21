Casper

Sleep Element Mattress, Queen

$695.00 $590.00

General Note: Please allow 24 to 72 hours for your Mattress to regain its full shape. Any memory foam will expand faster in a warmer room. In cold temperature, at delivery, your mattress may take a bit longer to return to full sized from its compressed state.The expansion time of the mattress will vary as per the surrounding. Balance: The Element is engineered to combine both softness and support. The top layer of memory foam comforms to your body to relieve pressure.,AirScapeTM: A layer of AirScapeTM perforated breathable foam increases airflow and circulates air so you don't get too hot at night. The tiny holes move hot air and body heat away. Support: The durable base foam is engineered to prevent sinking and sagging while supporting your whole body. Certified by our Sleep Lab 100 night trial and free returns within 100 days of receipt of shipment on products sold by Casper Kindly allow 72 hours for the product to inflate competely. offers long-lasting support Dreamy comfort at an unbeatable price. Casper is reimagining sleep from the ground up. All of Casper’s sleep products are developed in-house by our award-winning research and development team.The Element is the perfect introduction to Casper quality at a comfortable price. The Element has two layers of premium foam creating a balance of softness and support. A top layer of AirScapeTM perforated foam helps keep you cool at night by promoting breathability. It has a touch of softness and bounce, while underlying memory foam supports pressure points and cradles curves.The durable base foam prevents sinking and sagging and supports the whole body.The eco-friendly cover is made with recycled materials and easily zips off. It's designed to withstand years of use. The knit mattress covers have four way stretch, so you feel the full benefits of the below layers.Still unsure Rest easy with our 100-night trial and free returns. All our polyurethane foams are CertiPUR-US® certified.