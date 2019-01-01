Skip navigation!
A smoothing shampoo that combats the effects of humidity.
CVS' Best-Selling Hair Products Are So Cheap
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Hollywood's Trendiest Haircut Will Inspire Your Big Summer Chop
When you were a kid, and your mom was still responsible for managing your schedule, the first heatwave of May or June probably meant a trip to the salon
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
16 Pro-Approved Salt Sprays To Get You Through Summer
Even in the midst of summer, when beachy waves can be attained by actually going to the beach, there are a lot of reasons to love a sea-salt spray. Can't
by
Erika Stalder
Beauty
This Clever Haircut Technique Actually Made My Hair Look
Long...
After a teenagehood of terrible at-home dye jobs and dodgy cuts by my BFF in her back garden, I found my failsafe hair formula a few years ago in blonde
by
Natalie Gil
