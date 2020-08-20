Cal Exotics

Slay #love Me Clitoral Stimulator

Moan & Groan While Powerful Vibes Hug Your Bits! With its sensual touch and strong vibrations, this stimulator will leave you shaking from head to toe! Scoop-shaped tip fits your nipples & clit perfectly for maximum thrills Powerful direct stimulation focuses on your bits for one O after another Try all 10 vibration modes to see which makes you moan the fastest Play with it in the shower or tub with the waterproof seal Measures 4 inches long by 1.5 inches wide Made from body-friendly silicone with an ABS plastic base Rechargeable stimulator runs up to 90 minutes, Charger included Feel the sweet kiss of fun-packed vibrations with the Slay #Love Me Clitoral Stimulator! The stimulator features a firm, scoop-shaped tip that hugs your clit and your nipples – maximizing vibrating contact for the strongest sensations possible. Focusing directly on your most sensitive spots raises your pleasure to new heights and leads to multiple O’s! The #Love Me Clitoral Stimulator features 10 programmed vibration modes. You can try several different speeds ranging from a relaxing low to a toe-curling high. There are pulsating vibrations for throbbing sensations and escalating patterns for waves of pleasure. And there are plenty of other options for you to try! This clit stimulator is fully waterproof so you can use it almost anywhere without worry. It makes a great accessory for your morning shower or late-night soaks in the tub. And it’s just as much fun outdoors in the swimming pool or hot tub! The Slay #Love Me Clitoral Stimulator measures 4 inches long by 1.5 inches wide. It’s made mostly from silicone with ABS plastic in the base. Silicone is valued among sex toy experts for being extremely durable, easy to clean, and hypoallergenic. The stimulator is compatible with water-based lubes. Press the button in the base for about three seconds to turn the vibrator on. Once it starts vibrating, continue pressing the button to switch modes. The vibe can run up to 35 minutes on high or 90 minutes on low. Hold the button down to turn the