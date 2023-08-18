Cal Exotics

This Pocket Pal Feels Great –– In Or Out Of Your Pants! Take Knee-Shaking Pleasure With You Wherever You Go! Now there's no excuse for not having Big Oh's on the go! This sensually contoured massager easily fits between your fingers so you can experience pinpoint pleasure & perfectly targeted vibration thrills. Its discreet 4-inch size makes it the perfect travel companion anywhere you go –– be it out-of-town, around the world, or to your bedroom or bath. Ergonomically-shaped clitoral stimulator 10 powerful functions of vibration, pulsation & escalation Textured clitoral contact point for even more sensations Curved for easy handling, can also be worn as a discreet panty teaser Smooth single button control lights up to let you know it's working Memory chip remembers the last setting you used, travel lock 4.5 inches long, 2 inches wide Made from creamy-smooth body-safe silicone, unscented, phthalate free Charges up in 2 hours, up to 2 hours of play, USB cable & instructions included Waterproof, use with water based lubes Lock the door, turn off the phone and get seriously playful while you flicker through 10 indulgent vibration, pulsation and escalation functions with an easy-touch control button that lights up. The Slay #Please Me Clitoral Stimulator is an ergonomically curved toy that can be used as a vivacious mini vibrator or a discreet panty teaser for pleasure to go. The sensual, creamy-smooth silicone body takes your favorite water based lube with ease, feeling ever so silky where it needs to. And lube is perfect for when you want to rub this toy and feel its textured tip. Have you experienced vibing in your tub or shower? There's nothing like it! Your Slay #Please Me Clitoral Stimulator is waterproof. Start on dry land and finish in the tub or vice-versa! Effortlessly control pure pleasure with a single easy-touch silicone button. It's always on travel lock to avoid unwanted buzzing when you're not around, especially while its in your luggage or nightstand. Just hold the button for about 3 seconds to turn it on or off. An LED in the button lets you know it's working, no matter what function you choose. Just press one simple button repeatedly to select a function. Depending on what functions you use, experience up to 2 hours of vibing thrills. (You'll probably be ready for a post-O cigarette long before that!) There's no going out for batteries. When not in use, charge up your Clitoral Stimulator by plugging the provided USB cable into the self-sealing charging port on the back of the massager. The Slay #Please Me Clitoral Stimulator is recommended for the woman who knows what her clitoris needs, no matter when, where, or how! PS: Makes a sexy gift!