Slate Limitless Plus Sports Bra

One of our best-seller bras is back, featuring an open mesh back with keyhole. Spaghetti straps, removable cups, and an encased bottom band for comfort and support. Made from our Limitless Plus premium fabric with Xtra Life LYCRA, this non-see-through knit is lightweight yet compressing with 4-way stretch, offering an ultra soft and smooth fit with great recovery to prevent fabric deformation. Chlorine and salt resistant to extend the life of the bra. Body Moisture System helps regulate body temperature. Quick Dry, Breathability, and Anti-Bacterial technology keeps you dry and prevents odor. Complete the look with our Serendipity High Rise Infinity Legging.