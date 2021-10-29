Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sleepwear
CB2
Skylar Organic Cotton Waffle Bathrobe
$49.95
Buy Now
Review It
At CB2
Organic cotton bathrobe with simple waffle texture is soft to the touch. Made for spa-like lounging, all day long. CB2 exclusive.
Need a few alternatives?
Intimately
Under The Stars Cardi
BUY
$118.00
Free People
Mango
Knitted Robe With Belt
BUY
$55.99
$79.99
Mango
CB2
Skylar Organic Cotton Waffle Bathrobe
BUY
$49.95
CB2
SKIN x J.Crew
Quilted Robe
BUY
$210.00
J.Crew
More from CB2
CB2
Skylar Organic Cotton Waffle Bathrobe
BUY
$49.95
CB2
CB2
Aaron Silver Footed Planter
BUY
C$44.95
CB2
CB2
Pentagrid Blockprint Bath Robe
BUY
$39.97
$89.95
CB2
CB2
Brace Cream Boucle Chair
BUY
$1099.00
CB2
More from Sleepwear
Intimately
Under The Stars Cardi
BUY
$118.00
Free People
Mango
Knitted Robe With Belt
BUY
$55.99
$79.99
Mango
CB2
Skylar Organic Cotton Waffle Bathrobe
BUY
$49.95
CB2
Aerie
Marshmallow Sleepigan
BUY
$44.81
$64.95
AE
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted