WildflowerVintage79

Personalized Stacking Cuff Bracelet

$21.00

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Handmade item Bracelet length: 6 Inches; Bracelet width: 1/8 Inches Materials: Brass Adjustable Style: Minimalist Can be personalized Made to Order {{ HOW TO ORDER }} 1) Choose your metal from the drop-down menu. 2) Count the number of characters in your personalization and choose the correct number of characters from the drop-down menu. Failing to do this will cause your order to be delayed and possibly canceled. 3) Leave your personalization in the "add personalization" box. **This listing is for ONE bracelet.** You can purchase more than one by using the drop down "quantity" menu on the side. {{ ABOUT YOUR BRACELET }} This skinny cuff bracelet is hand-stamped in typewriter font with the name of your child (or any other name or word of your choice). They make wonderful stacking bracelets if you have multiple children. Perfect for moms, bridesmaids or grandmas...a timeless gift for yourself or someone special. Gift packaging available (see last image)...simply mark your item as a gift during checkout, and you'll see the option to add gift packaging. Each hand-stamped cuff is petite, at approx 1/8" wide x 6" long. It is flexible and can be bent to tighten or loosen in order to fit the contour of your wrist. Choose from aluminum (silver), brass (gold) or copper (rose gold). These bracelets are made with the thickest gauge metal on the market. They are small, lightweight and flexible (not flimsy). {{ METALS }} BRASS - the hardest of the three metals, brass is very sturdy and can hold up to everyday wear. COPPER - a softer metal than brass, copper is flexible and some believe it aids the symptoms of arthritis and circulation problems. Copper will naturally patina over time...you can choose to let your bracelet darken naturally, or use a jewelry polishing cloth to keep it bright and looking like new. You can also store your bracelet in the resealable plastic bag that it comes in to keep it clean and dry while it's not being worn. ALUMINUM - since it is the softest of the three metals, aluminum is not the best choice if you are rough on your jewelry. Aluminum is lightweight, hypoallergenic and won't tarnish or rust. It looks like sterling silver, yet is extremely easy to care for, which makes it a popular choice for handmade jewelry. {{ CARE }} I do not recommend wearing your jewelry in the shower or exposing it to prolonged moisture. Doing so will cause fading of the darkened letters. I apply a matte finish and darkened letters to my bracelets. If you prefer a shiny finish and/or undarkened letters, please let me know during checkout. {{ WEARING YOUR BRACELET }} Avoid damaging or breaking your bracelet by never bending it more than necessary to fit it onto your wrist (NOT over your hand). To put your cuff bracelet on your wrist, hold the cuff sideways and find the soft spot just above your wrist bone. Gently stretch the two ends apart, just wide enough to fit over the narrowest part of your wrist, then turn your bracelet until it's face-up on your wrist. You should not have to adjust your bracelet again, and this will prevent the metal from weakening or becoming misshapen. {{ ABOUT HANDSTAMPING }} Please keep in mind that each letter is individually stamped by hand. The metal tools I use are not aligned and pressed by a machine...I literally use a metal stamp and a hammer, and make each impression by hand. This means that some variation in spacing, depth and alignment can be expected. Remember that perfection is not the intent with hand-stamped lettering. {{ PACKAGING }} Your bracelet will be carefully packaged in a drawstring cloth bag (or a jewelry box if you choose the optional gift packaging) and shipped in a 100% recycled, naturally biodegradable mailer. {{ SHIPPING }} Please note that I am not responsible for packages that might be lost or damaged in the mail. If you would like insurance on your package, please choose Priority or Priority Express shipping. Rate this description Did you find the above description useful? Let Etsy know.