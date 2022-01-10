Slip

The MECCA view: Kinder to hair than traditional hair ties, these skinnie scrunchies are sure to be your new go-to for easy, fashionable hair styling. Their soft, silky build gently but firmly holds those locks in place, without leaving behind the usual tell-tale kinks or hair breakage. These scrunchies are made with Slipsilk™, which slips smoothly over the hair, comfortably holding it in place without creating damaging friction—and without soaking up essential moisture or haircare products. This set contains six skinnie silk scrunchies in: 2x pink, 2x caramel and 2x black. Key ingredients: Slipsilk™: specially crafted from the highest quality mulberry silk of strictly specified fibre grades, this unique silk blend provides the perfect balance of shine, softness and durability. Made without: Toxic dyes. Pair it with: Aquis Rapid Dry Hair Turban Hair by Sam McKnight Easy-Up Do Texture Spray Aveda Wooden Paddle Brush From the shop floor: “For bouncy waves use these scrunchies to tie your hair up into two messy buns, sleep on them and wake up with effortless, overnight waves - with no damage!" - Isobel, Zone Manager Mecca Maxima Wintergarden.