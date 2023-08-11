SkinCeuticals

Lha Cleanser Gel

$45.00

Buy Now Review It

At DermStore

SkinCeuticals' LHA Cleanser Gel is a deep-digging facial wash that penetrates your pores to decongest and offer cell-by-cell exfoliation, while washing away impurities. A combination of LHA, glycolic and salicylic acid encourage cell renewal resulting in more refined skin texture, even skin tone and a brighter appearance. When used with LHA Solution and LHA Serum, this 3-step process is ideal for priming your skin for clinical procedures and professional treatments. Key Ingredients: LHA (Caproloyl Salicylic Acid): a lipo-hydroxy acid, LHA exfoliates the skin, decongests clogged pores, refines the skin’s surface, and has anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory effects Glycolic Acid: eliminates dead skin cell buildup and improves skin hydration Key Benefits: Addresses breakouts and visible signs of aging Delivers even exfoliation to unclog congested pores Removes excess oils and makeup Paraben-, soap-, fragrance-, dye- and alcohol-free Suitable for oily, combination, and aging skin types