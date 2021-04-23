Weleda

Skin Food Original Ultra-rich Cream

$18.50 $14.30

The ultimate moisturizer for dry, rough skin Skin Food is a universal savior of dry, rough skin on faces, elbows, hands and feet. With extracts of gentle viola tricolor, calendula and chamomile, in a rich, thick base of oils and beeswax, Skin Food hydrates skin to give you a healthy-looking glow. Our products are free from synthetic compounds or toxic chemicals. Instead, we use flower, fruit and root extracts, minerals and essential oils, each one carefully selected and orchestrated to work with your body’s own systems. Weleda Skin food for dry and rough skin, For Extra Dry Skin. Weleda Skin Food-the natural choice for everyday care of the face and body, especially for dry or rough skin. Formulated with extracts of viola, chamomile and calendula, Skin Food harmonizes the skin structure and helps soothe and nourish your skin. Free of synthetic fragrances, colors, preservatives and raw materials derived from mineral oils. Not tested on animals.