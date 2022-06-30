Weleda

Skin Food

Rough, dry skin that has been exposed to the damaging effects of wind and weather will appreciate the soothing and healing properties of Weleda Skin Food, now available in a travel size tube. Weleda Skin Food's award-winning formula has remained unchanged since 1926 making this one of the most effective and time-honored moisturizers available. Weleda Skin Food is provides deep moisturizing and hydration to even the driest skin. This whole-body cream contains 100% natural ingredients including soothing chamomile, rosemary, lanolin and sweet almond oil. Treat your skin to this rich hydrating cream with a refreshing scent. In our article about our skincare tricks, our staff revealed that Weleda Skin Food was one of our multi-tasking heroes.