The Body Shop

Skin Defence Multi-protection Essence Spf50

£17.00

Buy Now Review It

At The Body Shop

From the effects of the sun to the environment we live in - we’re constantly facing daily aggressors that can damage our skin. Skin Defence Multi-Protection Essence SPF 50 PA++++ is our strongest multi-protection to help protect your skin day after day. A feather light, milk-to-water essence with broad spectrum UV filters, brightening red algae and Vitamin C, to help protect skin against multiple skin aggressors, while providing utmost comfort. UVA Protection: PA++++: Helps protect skin from UVA rays, including long UVA rays, which reach deep within the skin and accelerate the process of skin ageing. UVB protection: SPF 50 helps protect skin from UVB rays that trigger redness and damage the skin’s surface. Anti-dullness: With red algae extract and vitamin C to brighten skin for a more luminous complexion.