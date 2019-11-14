Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Kitchen
Anthropologie
Sissinghurst Castle Stoneware Mug
$14.00
$8.40
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Elevate your table setting with this stoneware mug beautifully colored by hand-painted blooms that were inspired by Moorish tile.
Need a few alternatives?
Welly
Bamboo Water Bottle
$33.00
from
Free People
BUY
Vantic
Telescopic Stainless-steel Straw
$5.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Anchor Hocking
Glass Kitchen Storage
$13.00
$10.40
from
West Elm
BUY
Vinglacé
The White Wine Glass.
$34.95
from
Vinglacé
BUY
More from Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Dream Design Live
$35.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Sophie Faux Fur Throw Blanket
$98.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Jolene Napkins, Set Of 4
$24.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Sissinghurst Castle Stoneware Mug
$14.00
$8.40
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Kitchen
Cooluli
Mini Beauty Refrigerator
$59.95
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
W&P Design
Porter Plastic Lunch Bowl In Blush
$25.00
from
Need Supply Co
BUY
Welly
Bamboo Water Bottle
$33.00
from
Free People
BUY
Hay
Porcelain Coffee Pot
$65.00
from
End Clothing
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted