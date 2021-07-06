Sisley

Sisley Paris Neck Cream

This new formula meets the specific needs of those wishing to firm and refine their neck which has thickened with age, and recover more defined contouring. It combines four major actions to preserve the beauty and youthful appearance of this fragile area. 1. Immediate "lifting" sensation Oat seed extract, "3D toner" active ingredient, creates an immediate “lifting” sensation. 2. Intensive firming action Soy fibre extract. 3. Unique refining action Caffeine with Red Algae and Horse Chestnut extracts. 4. Moisturising and nourishing action The skin is immediately smoother, creases faded. Fine lines are smoothed. With repeated applications, the skin is firmer, the neck is refined and contouring is more defined, as if reshaped. A fine, rich and non-greasy texture that allows for a prolonged massage of the neck area. Non-comedogenic.