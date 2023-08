Cult Gaia

Sirena Clutch

$398.00

Buy Now Review It

At Shopbop

Fabric: Acrylic Seashell silhouette Magnetic snap Unlined Weight: 16oz / 0.45kg Imported, China Style #CULTG31076 Modeled on the shape of a seashell and crafted from shimmery marbled acrylic, this Cult Gaia hardshell clutch will make a unique impression at your next special occasion.