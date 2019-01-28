Search
Products fromShopClothingIntimates
Calvin Klein

Siren Lace Bikini

$26.00
At Urban Outfitters
A modern take on a sultry classic with this bikini undie from Calvin Klein. Built from sheer mesh panels with modern lace detailing, textured trim and gusset lining.
Featured in 1 story
Red Hot Lingerie To Buy For Valentine's Day
by Eliza Huber