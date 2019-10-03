T3

Singlepass Curl 1.25 Inch Professional Curling Iron

$160.00 $129.99

Buy Now Review It

Product Description T3 - SinglePass Curl 1.25” Professional Curling Iron Perfect curls, every time. In a masterstroke of styling, SinglePass Curl creates sensational spirals, waves and curls with just one pass. Powered by Digital T3 SinglePass technology, the iron maintains a consistent temperature, offers smooth gliding and delivers lustrous, long-lasting curls every time. It’s the effortless and flawless way to add bends. One hour auto off. Digital T3 SinglePass Technology The SinglePass Curl is enhanced with an internal microchip that constantly measures and maintains even temperature across the entire barrel for fast, uniform results without exposing hair to unnecessary heat. Custom Blend Ceramic Barrel Custom blend of Tourmaline and ceramic materials emit negative ions that seal the cuticle fast, to retain moisture and produce healthy, shiny results. 5 Adjustable Heat Settings (260°F – 410°F) Provide the right heat level to perfectly style any hair type or condition. Lightweight Design Ensures a truly effortless styling experience. SmartTwist Dial Allows you to easily turn the tool on/off, as well as quickly regulate the temperature. Auto World Voltage (100-240V) Allows for use around the world (plug adapter needed) Brand Story T3 revolutionizes hairstyling with innovative technology and custom crafted hair tools that create shiny, healthy hair. From dryers to styling irons, T3 is the tools of choice for celebrity hair stylists and beauty addicts alike.