Mejuri x Luar

Single Mejuri X Luar ‘ana’ Hoop Charm

Breaking the rules is better with friends. In collaboration with Raul Lopez of LUAR, 2022 CFDA American Accessory Designer of the Year, we designed a collection of three heirloom-status pieces that push the limits of luxury through accessibility, functionality, and the liberation of personal style. Take your bag collection to new heights with the hoop-charm version of our Mejuri x LUAR Ana bag. Pair it with our charm-compatible hoops. Handcrafted in 14k solid gold featuring a white topaz gemstone set in cream enamel—made to match our bag.