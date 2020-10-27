Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Earrings
White/Space
Single Diamond Pavé Linea Stud
$235.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Catbird
A sprinkling of pavé diamonds makes for a perfect wear-all-the-time stud.
Need a few alternatives?
Aro Essentials
Wave Earrings In Peridot
$120.00
from
ARO
BUY
promoted
Lauren Ralph Lauren
Gold-tone Textured Oval Link Orbital Drop Earrings
$38.00
from
Macy's
BUY
YUN YUN SUN
Mila Crystal Ear Jacket Earrings
$140.00
from
LUISAVIAROMA
BUY
promoted
kate spade new york
Gold-tone Stone Flower Drop Earrings
$58.00
from
Macy's
BUY
More from Earrings
Aro Essentials
Wave Earrings In Peridot
$120.00
from
ARO
BUY
promoted
Lauren Ralph Lauren
Gold-tone Textured Oval Link Orbital Drop Earrings
$38.00
from
Macy's
BUY
YUN YUN SUN
Mila Crystal Ear Jacket Earrings
$140.00
from
LUISAVIAROMA
BUY
promoted
kate spade new york
Gold-tone Stone Flower Drop Earrings
$58.00
from
Macy's
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted