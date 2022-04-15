United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Sergio Hudson
Single-breasted Tuxedo Blazer
$1295.00
At Intermix
Product Details As seen on the Madame Vice President, Sergio Hudson's designs deliver sharp tailoring with a bold impact. The label's tuxedo blazer is cut for a streamlined single-breasted silhouette with peaked lapels. Button front closure. Side flap pockets. Fabric: 70% triacetate, 30% polyester Dry clean Imported Model is 5'10" and wearing size 2 Length from shoulder to hem: 28" Please note: This item was pre-shot and written from a sample. Details including fabric, construction, and measurement are subject to slight variations from the pictured item.