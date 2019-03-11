Scunci

Sincerely Jules By Scunci Star Barrette And Bobby Slides - 3ct

$5.99

Buy Now Review It

At Fashion Targets Breast Cancer

Julie's fashion and style influence has crossed into festival season. The bright colors and unique esthetic of festival goers inspired this limited edition capsule collaboration. Stones, visors and bold fabrics create a seamless and ethereal hair wardrobe. You'll be able to rock these hair accessories at all the festivals or even just add some festival flair to your everyday look!Julie lives by the motto "Dream, Believe, Achieve"