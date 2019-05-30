SimplyBe

Simply Yours Mesh & Zip Bikini Top

£21.50 £10.00

Buy Now Review It

At Simply Be

Simply Yours mesh and zip bikini top. This sporty crop top style bikini offers fixed foam cups and medium control. A sporty racer back with mesh panelling to back and side details. Bright blue backing to mesh offers a colourful edge to this style. Fully functional zip to front. Wear with the matching mesh briefs for the complete look. Hand wash. 80% Nylon, 20% Elastane. Mesh: Polyester. Lining: 85% Nylon, 15% Elastane (excluding trims). Product available in sizes: 12, 14, 16, 18, 20, 22, 24, 26, 28 Available in: Black