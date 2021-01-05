Simple Skincare

Simple Skincare Instant Glow & Defend Wipes

$5.49

These wipes cleanse and effectively remove the toughest waterproof makeup while rejuvenating dull skin, caused by looking at electronic devices, by visibly brightening and evening skin tone. The wipes are compostable and made with sustainably sourced plant fiber. To use, lift the pack's resealable sticker, remove one wipe, and reseal. Using either or both sides, gently wipe over face including cheeks, chin, lips and neck. Throw used wiped in a compost bin or trash after use.