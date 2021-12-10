Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
French Connection
Simona Long Sleeve Rib Sweater Dress
$138.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Simona Long Sleeve Rib Sweater Dress
More from French Connection
French Connection
Simona Long Sleeve Rib Sweater Dress
BUY
$138.00
Nordstrom
French Connection
Simona Long Sleeve Rib Sweater Dress
BUY
$138.00
Nordstrom
French Connection
Babysoft Mock Neck Sweater Dress
BUY
$98.00
Nordstrom
French Connection
Ikari Recycled Colourblock Blazer
BUY
£66.00
£165.00
French Connection
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted