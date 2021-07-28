SkinCeuticals

Silymarin Cf

C$190.00

Buy Now Review It

At SkinCeuticals

Product Overview How To Use In the morning after cleansing and toning, apply 4-5 drops of Silymarin CF to a dry face, neck, and chest before other skincare products. Key Ingredients 15% L-ascorbic acid: Lauded for its superior antioxidant benefits, this highly potent form of pure vitamin C helps neutralize free radicals and helps protects against oxidative stress while providing visible anti-aging benefits. 0.5% silymarin: Powerful plant-based antioxidant derived from milk thistle that helps prevent oil oxidation and provides antioxidant protection against free radicals. 0.5% ferulic acid: A plant-based antioxidant, ferulic acid neutralizes free radicals and enhances the antioxidant benefits of vitamins C and E. 0.5% salicylic acid: A beta-hydroxy acid refines pores and helps reduce the formation of acne. Ingredients 55290 57 - INGREDIENTS: AQUA / WATER / EAU • ALCOHOL DENAT. • ASCORBIC ACID • PROPYLENE GLYCOL • DIPROPYLENE GLYCOL • LAURETH-23 • SILYBUM MARIANUM FRUIT EXTRACT • SODIUM CITRATE • SALICYLIC ACID • FERULIC ACID (F.I.L. D251112/1). Science The measure of an antioxidant is not only its superior environmental protection, but its visible results. Silymarin CF clinical studies show a reduction in oiliness, refined skin texture, and an improvement in fine lines, and overall appearance. Protocol: Average results shown. A 12-week, single-center clinical study conducted on 50 women and men ages 18-50 with oily, blemish-prone skin (Brazil, 2020). Silymarin CF was applied once daily in conjunction with a sunscreen. Regimen 1: Cleanse & Tone 2: Prevent 3: Correct 4: Moisturize 5: Protect