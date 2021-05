Justine Clenquet

Silver Mismatched Chen Earrings

$90.00 $63.00

Pair of mismatched handcrafted 24k gold-plated and palladium-dipped brass earrings in gold and silver-tone. Swarovski crystal detailing throughout. Clip-on fastening. Approx. 3.5" drop. Supplier color: Silver 24k gold, palladium, brass, swarovski crystal. Made in France. 211235F009029