INC International Concepts

Silver Jacket

$149.50

Buy Now Review It

At Macy's

You'll dazzle in INC International Concepts®' shining silver jacket. It's just right for a party or an evening out. 3/4-sleeves with elastic cuffs Created for Macy's Crewneck; concealed snap closures Imported Self-tie sash Two side pockets Unlined Savings based on offering prices, not actual sales Web ID: 11792821 Materials & Care Nylon Wipe clean