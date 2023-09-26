United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
& Other Stories
Silver Heel Leather Pumps
$279.00
At & Other Stories
Pumps crafted from smooth chrome-free leather, inspired by classic silhouettes, with a rounded toe and topstitch detailing. Set on slim heels that glisten from all angles with their glossy silver finish. Heel height: 7.5cm / 3" Savoir is our limited collection honouring the know-how of our design ateliers with seasonal statement styles that push fashion forward.