Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Banana Republic
Silky Tie-waist Vest
$120.00
$72.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Banana Republic
Need a few alternatives?
Abercrombie & Fitch
Strapless Premium Crepe Corset Set Top
BUY
$42.00
$60.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
Whistles
Rita Luxe Waistcoat
BUY
$104.30
$249.00
Whistles
Yours Clothing
Limited Collection Curve Orange Sleeveless Blazer
BUY
$45.00
Yours Clothing
A.L.C.
Woodson Pinstripe Vest
BUY
$275.00
A.L.C
More from Banana Republic
Banana Republic
Silky Pleated Wide-leg Pant
BUY
$60.00
$100.00
Banana Republic
Banana Republic
Silky Tie-waist Vest
BUY
$72.00
$120.00
Banana Republic
Banana Republic
Linen-blend Drapey Midi Dress
BUY
$90.00
$150.00
Banana Republic Factory
Banana Republic
Pauline Linen Midi Dress
BUY
$160.00
Banana Republic
More from Tops
Abercrombie & Fitch
Strapless Premium Crepe Corset Set Top
BUY
$42.00
$60.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
Whistles
Rita Luxe Waistcoat
BUY
$104.30
$249.00
Whistles
Yours Clothing
Limited Collection Curve Orange Sleeveless Blazer
BUY
$45.00
Yours Clothing
A.L.C.
Woodson Pinstripe Vest
BUY
$275.00
A.L.C
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted