Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Slip
Silk Queen Pillowcase Duo ($178 Value)
$125.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
What it is: A luxury set featuring two Queen-sized Mulberry-silk pillowcases to help decrease aging signs, creasing and bed head.
More from Slip
Slip
Silk Queen Pillowcase Duo ($178 Value)
BUY
$125.00
Nordstrom
Slip
Pure Silk Scrunchies — Limited-edition Set 3 Piece
BUY
$31.20
$39.00
DermStore
Slip
Reusable Silk Face Covering
BUY
$45.00
The Iconic
Slip
Silk Queen Pillowcase Duo
BUY
$125.00
$178.00
Nordstrom
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted