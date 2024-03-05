Lululemon

Silk-blend Knit Tank Top

$88.00

Buy Now Review It

At Lululemon

Results 32% Higher fibroblast proliferation (which is what synthesises collagen) versus 1% Retinol and another brand. (1) 90% Agree since using Supernatural Face Oil their skin’s tone and texture looks dramatically transformed (2) 93% Agree that since using Supernatural Face Oil their skin looks firmer and lifted and feels more supple and elastic (2) Source: (1) Independent in vitro by a biomedical laboratory 2023. (2) Consumer Survey July 2022. Based on 30 respondents.