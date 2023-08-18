J.Crew

Silk-blend Cropped T-shirt

$98.00 $69.50

Buy Now Review It

At J.Crew

Size & Fit Fitted. Hits at hip. Body length: 20". Sleeve length: 13 1/2". Overall fit based on 93 customer reviews: slightly small Product Details Meet our elevated new take on the sweater-tee, with a slightly cropped silhouette and incredible new fabric... This may just be our most luxe fabric yet: a harmonious blend of silk and cashmere (with a touch of shine!) so light and fine, you'll have to feel it for yourself. Fitted. Hits at hip. Body length: 20". Sleeve length: 13 1/2". Silk/cashmere. Hand wash. Import. Item BG652.