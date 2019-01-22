Search
Just Female

Silje Striped Cardigan

$243.00
At Need Supply
Description Oversized mohair cardigan from Just Female. Wide horizontal stripes. V-neckline. Dropped shoulders. Long sleeves. Front four-button closure. Straight hem. Ribbed trim. • Mohair-Blend Knit • 55% mohair, 33% polyamide, 12% wool • Hand wash • Imported Sizing Garment Measurements 22.25" chest 14.75" shoulder to shoulder 32" front length Measurements taken from size small. Model Measurements Model is in size small. Model is 5'9" | 30” bust | 24” waist | 34.5” hips Fit Notes Oversized fit. Shipping Free 2-Day domestic shipping. Free return shipping within the US. Find out more. View Domestic Rates Priority international flat rate of $25. View International Rates
