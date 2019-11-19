GoSili

Silicone Travel Mug

$14.95

GoSili grabbed our attention because of their lids that make spill-proof cups for adults and kids, and for their entirely silicone travel mug. These clever solutions make taking drinks to-go—and avoiding plastics—easier and less messy. The stretchy silicone lids fit over just about any drinking glass or cup and create a spill-proof seal. And the travel mug is made entirely from silicone, but still holds its shape thanks to an embedded stainless-steel ring that gives it structure—and that is microwave-friendly for reheats, too. If you’re not on the silicone bandwagon yet, this material has a lot of good going for it. It’s non-toxic, BPA-free, and dishwasher and microwave safe. It won’t break down with use like some plastics can. And, by switching to silicone, you aren’t creating any toss-away waste. more GoSili