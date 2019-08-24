Keep your best friend hydrated no matter where your adventures take you with a Silicone Dog Bowl from Sun Squad™. This portable dog bowl features a collapsible design that makes it easy to store and carry with you, and the two-cup volume lets you provide your thirsty pup with a generous drink. Keep one in your car for everyday trips and errands, or use the included carabiner to attach one to your backpack, beach bag or travel gear for safe keeping and on-the-go hydration you'll both feel good about. All you need to provide is the water!