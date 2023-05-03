Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Wellness
Sexual Wellness
Lovehoney
Silencer Rechargeable Classic Vibrator
£29.99
£23.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Lovehoney
Need a few alternatives?
Lovehoney
Silencer Rechargeable Classic Vibrator
BUY
£23.99
£29.99
Lovehoney
Lovehoney
Rose Clitoral Suction Stimulator
BUY
£38.49
£54.99
Lovehoney
Womanizer
Starlet Rechargeable Clitoral Stimulator
BUY
£34.99
£69.99
Lovehoney
CalExotics
Rechargeable Silicone Flickering Tongue Vibrator
BUY
£49.99
Lovehoney
More from Lovehoney
Lovehoney
Silencer Rechargeable Classic Vibrator
BUY
£23.99
£29.99
Lovehoney
Lovehoney
Rose Clitoral Suction Stimulator
BUY
£38.49
£54.99
Lovehoney
Lovehoney
Wild Weekend Mega Couple's Sex Toy Kit (11 Piece)
BUY
$44.99
$89.99
Lovehoney
Lovehoney
Flower Power Rechargeable Flickering Clitoral Vibrator
BUY
$17.49
$34.99
Lovehoney
More from Sexual Wellness
Lovehoney
Silencer Rechargeable Classic Vibrator
BUY
£23.99
£29.99
Lovehoney
Lovehoney
Rose Clitoral Suction Stimulator
BUY
£38.49
£54.99
Lovehoney
Womanizer
Starlet Rechargeable Clitoral Stimulator
BUY
£34.99
£69.99
Lovehoney
CalExotics
Rechargeable Silicone Flickering Tongue Vibrator
BUY
£49.99
Lovehoney
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted