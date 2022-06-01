Cult Gaia

Silena Knit Crochet Coverup Maxi Dress

$698.00

Buy Now Review It

At Neiman Marcus

Cult Gaia "Silena" hand-knit open crochet coverup V neckline Sleeveless Body-skimming silhouette Maxi length Slipover style Rayon/nylon Dry clean Imported Model is 5'10"/177cm. Designer About Cult Gaia: Cult Gaia creates women’s shoes and handbags that capture the unique combination of artwork and utility. Every design features a head-turning structural quality.