Enchante Home

Signature Turkish Cotton 2-piece Bath Mats

$85.00 $19.48

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

Details & Care Try our EXTRA soft, absorbent and fluffy product if you would like to improve your bathing experiences. Redecorate your space with our plush, luxurious and eye-catching towel set for a stylish appeal. The clean lines and a silky, smooth feel provides you an excellent comfort plus coziness for everyday use.-AUTHENTIC: Long-staple Turkish cotton from the Aegean region-MACHINE WASHABLE: Innovative design and texture that is completely machine washable and gets softer every time you wash it-GENEROUS SIZE & DESIGN: Elegantly designed in a lavish size and weight with a for greater comfort, absorbency, and usability-SET INCLUDES: 2 bath mats of 20 x 30 inches-Made in Turkey - 2-piece set - Color: silver - 20" x 30" each - Imported Orders cannot be shipped to Canada, Puerto Rico, APO, FPO or P.O. Boxes. Machine wash 100% Turkish cotton Item #6316955