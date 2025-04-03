Merit

Signature Lip Sheer Lip Liner

$24.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora

This is a mineral SPF unlike you've ever tried before. Looks tinted but spreads on easily, this SPF50+ 100% mineral active ingredient sunscreen is infused with our exclusive Vegan Collagen that can help smooth the look of fine lines and boost moisture, plus we've added watermelon extract (chock full of Vitamin C, amino acids & antioxidants) for extra hydration. Not to mention our high performance SPF50+ which contains 100% mineral sunscreen active ingredient filters.