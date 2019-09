Sienna X

Sienna X Sleep Gradual Tanning Drops 20ml

£19.98 £13.31

Buy Now Review It

At Superdrug

Concentrated tanning drops which can be added to your skincare allowing you to easly tailor the intensify your results. Helps protect against blue light, infra red and conteracts photoaging. A bespoke combination of Organic Coconut Oil, Avocado Oil and Meadowfoam Oil help to prolong moisture within the skin while boosting collagen and helping to reduce the signs of ageing Intro Offer! Save 1/3 on selected Sienna X