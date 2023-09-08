free-est

Style No. 84028463; Color Code: 001 Forever beachy and romantic, this sweet midi from our free-est collection will turn heads with every wear. Fit: Slim at the bodice with dropped A-line skirt Features: Smocked bodice, double tie-back straps, ruffle trimming, billowy skirt design Why We ❤ It: Effortlessly elevated with low heels or laid back with a simple sandal, this style has endless ways to wear. free-est Comprised of textured, free-flowing wardrobe staples, free-est takes our most-loved beach and summer collections and unites them for every day and any wear. Care/Import Machine Wash Cold Import Measurements for size small Bust: 31 in