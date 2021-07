Dora Larsen

Sienna Lace Trim Bralette

£52.00

Dora Larsen

Lagoon blue, baby pink and ochre. No wires, no fuss. If bras are not your thing, then say hi to the Sienna Lace Trim Bralette. She features a contrasting lace trim, made from recycled materials and soft cups, for all day comfort. Team with the matching High Waist or Low Rise Knicker to complete the look.