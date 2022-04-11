Treasure & Bond

Side Ruched Body-con Dress

$59.00 $41.30

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

Size Info If between sizes, order one size up. XXS=00, XS=0-2, S=4-6, M=8-10, L=12-14, XL=16 (14W), XXL=18 (16W). Details & Care This soft stretch-jersey dress is cut with a simple silhouette and ruched on one side, creating a minimalist look. When you buy Treasure & Bond, Nordstrom will donate 2.5% of net sales to organizations that work to empower youth. 42 1/2" regular length (size Medium); 47" plus length (size 3X) Slips on over head Crewneck Short sleeves Unlined 76% polyester, 19% rayon, 5% spandex Machine wash, tumble dry Imported t.b.d. Item #5758196